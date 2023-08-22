S&P downgrades multiple US banks on growing liquidity worries

Recasts throughout, adds background in paragraphs 5,6 and 9; Changes dateline

Aug 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global cut its credit ratings and outlook on multiple U.S. regional bankson Monday, saying higher funding costs and troubles in the commercial real estate (CRE) sector would likely test their credit strength.

A sharp rise in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve is fueling liquidity concerns as costs tied to funding deposits surge, the S&P said in a summarized note.

The agency cut its ratings on Associated Banc-Corp ASB.N and Valley National Bancorp VLY.O on funding risks and higher reliance on brokered deposits, while UMB Financial Corp UMBF.O, Comerica Bank CMA.N and KeyCorp KEY.Nwere downgraded on large deposit outflows and prevailing higher interest rates.

KeyCorp shares were down marginally in premarket trading.

The outlook of S&T Bank and River City Bank was cut to "negative" from "stable" by the S&P, citing higher CRE exposure.

The agency's action will make borrowing costlier for the ailing banking sector that is looking to shake off the effects of the crisis from earlier this year, when the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked a loss of confidence and led to a run on deposits at several regional lenders.

Borrowing costs globally have also surged, with the U.S. Treasury yields hitting their highest in 16 years as the bond market rout entered its sixth week on Tuesday, even as U.S. stock index futures gained, boosted by megacap growth stocks.

Moody's had earlier this month cut its ratingson 10 U.S. banks by a notch and placed six, including Bank of New York Mellon BK.N, US Bancorp USB.N, State Street STT.N and Truist Financial TFC.N, on review for potential downgrades.

An analyst at Fitch, the last of the three chief rating agencies, also told CNBC last week that several U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, could see downgrades if the sector's "operating environment" were to deteriorate further.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Varun H K, Pooja Desai and Anil D'Silva)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.