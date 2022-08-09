S&P downgrades Mexico's Unifin rating as it restructures debt

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P downgraded Mexico's leasing firm Unifin's rating to 'D' on Tuesday in the midst of its debt restructuring process, according to a filing.

The firm's prior rating was 'B+'.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire)

