S&P downgrades Mexico's Unifin rating as it restructures debt

Contributors
Diego Ore Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P downgraded Mexico's leasing firm Unifin's rating to 'D' on Tuesday in the midst of its debt restructuring process, according to a filing.

The firm's prior rating was 'B+'.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

