S&P downgrades Mexico's Unifin rating as it restructures debt
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P downgraded Mexico's leasing firm Unifin's rating to 'D' on Tuesday in the midst of its debt restructuring process, according to a filing.
The firm's prior rating was 'B+'.
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire)
