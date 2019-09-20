S&P downgrades Italy's Atlantia as road security probe escalates

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency S&P downgraded Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI on Friday, citing increased legal and regulatory risks following an escalation in a probe over falsified road security reports.

The agency lowered the long-term rating of Atlantia and its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', with a negative outlook. S&P also cut the rating on Atlantia's airport unit Aeroporti di Roma to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

The rating agency said it still did not assume the revocation of the Italian toll road concession operated by Autostrade per l'Italia.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

