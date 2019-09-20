Banking

S&P downgrades Italy's Atlantia as road security probe escalates

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Credit rating agency S&P downgraded Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on Friday, citing increased legal and regulatory risks following an escalation in a probe over falsified road security reports.

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency S&P downgraded Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI on Friday, citing increased legal and regulatory risks following an escalation in a probe over falsified road security reports.

The agency lowered the long-term rating of Atlantia and its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', with a negative outlook. S&P also cut the rating on Atlantia's airport unit Aeroporti di Roma to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

The rating agency said it still did not assume the revocation of the Italian toll road concession operated by Autostrade per l'Italia.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular