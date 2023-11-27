News & Insights

S&P downgrades IT service provider Atos to 'BB-' on increasing liquidity risk

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 27, 2023 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Silvia Aloisi and Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - It service provider Atos ATOS.PA has been downgraded to 'BB-' on increasing liquidity risk, S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on Monday, adding that rating remained on credit watch negative.

The group, whose market value has slumped in recent years, is in talks to sell IT division Tech Foundations to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) deal, an alternative to an earlier turnaround plan to split the company into two listed entities.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
