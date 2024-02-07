S&P downgrades Danish wind power firm Orsted on U.S. offshore risks

Adds details and background throughout

Feb 7 (Reuters) - S&P downgraded Danish wind power giant Orsted ORSTED.CO to BBB on Wednesday, citing higher leverage on the balance sheet and major U.S. impairments in 2023 due to supply chain delays and higher costs.

S&P said Orsted's business risk profile has weakened from last year, but was still satisfactory. It expects the world's biggest offshore wind farm developer would be able to successfully manage the substantial industry risks it faces.

The ratings agency maintained a stable outlook, saying it expected improvements in the company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt, EBITDA and restoration of credit metrics over 2025.

Orsted trimmed its investment and capacity targets earlier on Wednesday, and paused dividend payouts as part of a major review.

It has battled to restore investor confidence after halting the development of two U.S. offshore wind projects in November last year, with related impairments surging above $5 billion.

Orsted didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 6.9232 Danish crowns)

