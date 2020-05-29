S&P, Dow open lower on jitters over Trump's China response

May 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Friday as investors braced for a U.S. response to China's national security law on Hong Kong, threatening to take the shine off another month of strong gains for the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 76.49 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 25,324.15, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.56 points, or 0.15%, at 3,025.17.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.36 points, or 0.14%, to 9,382.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

