S&P Dow Jones to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Adds NYSE could make a second U-turn on delistings

Jan 6 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will no longer remove ADRs of three Chinese telecom giants from its benchmarks after the New York Stock Exchange said this week it no longer plans to delist them.

The NYSE said late Monday it reversed a decision announced just last week to delist China Mobile Ltd 0941.HK, CHL.N, China Telecom Corporation Ltd 0728.HK, CHA.N and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd 0762.HK, CHU.N after consulting with regulatory authorities.

However, the bourse is reconsidering and could reverse its decision yet again amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy.

There is ambiguity over an executive order issued by President Donald Trump barring investment in firms Washington says are tied to the Chinese military, and whether the three firms were banned under the order, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

NYSE will go ahead with the delistings, which were planned on or before Jan. 11, if it deems the companies are subject to the order, the person said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

