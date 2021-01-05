US Markets
S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Jan 6 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will no longer remove ADR stocks of China Mobile Ltd 0941.HK, CHL.N, China Telecom Corporation Ltd 0728.HK, CHA.N and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd 0762.HK, CHU.N, which were previously to be deleted prior to the open on Jan. 7.

The deletions are being cancelled after an announcement from the New York Stock Exchange that they will no longer be delisted, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

