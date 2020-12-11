US Markets
AIV

S&P Dow Jones Indices to drop Apartment Investment and Management from S&P 500

Contributor
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Apartment Investment and Management Co will be removed from the S&P 500 as of Dec. 21 to make room for the inclusion of Tesla Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment and Management Co AIV.N will be removed from the S&P 500 .SPX as of Dec. 21 to make room for the inclusion of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

Apartment Investment and Management, which is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a deal expected to be completed post market close on Monday, will no longer be representative of the S&P Composite 1500 indices market cap ranges, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIV SPX TSLA SPY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular