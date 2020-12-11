S&P Dow Jones Indices to drop Apartment Investment and Management from S&P 500

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment and Management Co AIV.N will be removed from the S&P 500 .SPX as of Dec. 21 to make room for the inclusion of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

Apartment Investment and Management, which is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a deal expected to be completed post market close on Monday, will no longer be representative of the S&P Composite 1500 indices market cap ranges, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.