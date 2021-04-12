S&P Dow Jones Indices removes Adani Ports from sustainability index

MELBOURNE, April 13 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd APSE.NS from its sustainability index due to its relationship with Myanmar's military and their alleged human rights abuses.

The changes will be made to the index prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement.

