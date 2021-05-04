S&P Dow Jones Indices launches cryptocurrency indexes

Adds details from statement

May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of financial data provider S&P Global Inc, said on Tuesday it had launched cryptocurrency indexes.

The new indexes, the S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index AND S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, would measure the performance of bitcoin, ethereum and digital assets.

The move to dive into the space had been announced in December last year.

The indexes will use data from New York-based virtual currency company Lukka, the company said.

Later this year, the new index series will expand to include additional coins, S&P DJI said.

