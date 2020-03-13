S&P Dow Jones Indices Delay Quarterly Index Rebalance After Market Tumult

The delayed actions for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, along with other indexes managed by the company, include the majority of weight updates and membership changes.

Following the stock market’s nearly 10% selloff on Thursday, the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it will postpone the quarterly rebalance for its equity indexes–including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500–that was scheduled to take effect after the market close on March 20.

The index provider said it made the decision due to the recent period of “extreme global market volatility, market wide circuit breaker events and exchange closures,” but didn’t disclose when the rescheduled date would be.

The delayed actions include the majority of weight updates and membership changes. In addition, capping constraints—or the maximum weight a constituent can have in an index—will be applied by the end of March, in order to keep the indexes consistent with certain diversification requirements, the company said in its statement on Thursday.

The Dow plunged nearly 10% in the previous session to post its worst day since the Black Monday crash of Oct. 19, 1987, while the S&P 500 had fallen into bear market at a record speed.

In a historic meltdown, investors sold nearly everything in a panic around the coronavirus’ impact on the economy, which, according to some, could potentially cause a recession. Global governments and central banks are stepping up their efforts to fight against the economic fallout of the pandemic, clearly, markets think they are not doing enough.

But global equities are fighting to crawl back on Friday, starting the day with a strong rebound, although faded by midday. As of noon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 185.28 points, or 0.9%, to 21385.9, the S&P 500 gained 21.18 points, or 0.9%, to 2501.82, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.68 points, or 0.6%, to 7245.48.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

