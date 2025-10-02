Markets
SPGI

S&P Dow Jones Indices CEO Dan Draper Steps Down, Catherine Clay To Be New CEO

October 02, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Thursday announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer Dan Draper has decided to step down from the position to pursue new opportunities.

However, Draper will remain as a Special Advisor for a period of time after November 1, 2025.

In light of Draper's resignation, the company has appointed Catherine Clay as the new CEO, effective November 1, 2025.

Previously, Clay served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives of Cboe Global Markets.

In the pre-market hours, SPGI is trading at $482.10, up 0.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.