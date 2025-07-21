S&P Dow Jones Indices To Acquire ARC Research To Expand Its Capabilities

Markets
(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a subsidiary of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Monday announced its decision to acquire ARC Research, a subsidiary of ARC Group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to expand the company's capabilities to deliver innovative, high-quality benchmarks and data solutions tailored to the evolving needs of wealth managers, private banks, and financial advisers.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, SPGI is trading at $527.39, up 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

