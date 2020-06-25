S&P Dow Jones Indices : Q1 S&P 500 Stock Buybacks Down 3.4%

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices or "S&P DJI" said that preliminary first-quarter 2020 S&P 500 stock buybacks, or share repurchases, were $198.7 billion, down 3.4% from the first-quarter 2019's $205.81 billion.

S&P DJI noted that buybacks remained top heavy, even as they declined, with the top 20 companies accounting for 46.7% of the total, down from the fourth-quarter's 55.0%.

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for the first-quarter 2020 were : Apple (AAPL) spent $18.8 billion in the first-quarter of 2020, down 21.2% from last year's $23.8 billion.

Alphabet (GOOG) spent $8.5 billion for buybacks in the first-quarter, up from $6.1 billion for the prior quarter.

Microsoft's (MSFT) total buybacks were $7.1 billion for first-quarter of 2020, up from $5.2 billion in the prior quarter.

JP Morgan's (JPM) total buybacks were $6.5 billion, down from their $6.8 billion fourth-quarter 2019 expenditure.

Bank of America's buybacks were $6.4 billion, down from the $7.7 billion spent in the fourth-quarter of 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.