S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell could fast-track Aramco into indices

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Index providers S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell have both told clients this week that they could fast-track Saudi Aramco's inclusion into their indices after it lists in December, documents seen by Reuters showed.

While a large part of the offer is set to be sold to retail investors, when and in what size the company is added to the global indexes will influence demand to buy the shares from overseas money managers.

(Reporting by Clara Denina And Simon Jessop)

