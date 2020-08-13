S&P, Dow futures turn positive after jobless claims slip below 1 million

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow index turned positive on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.75 points, or 0.08% and Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 17 points, or 0.06%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 56.75 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.11% and Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 41 points, or 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 30.5 points, or 0.27%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

