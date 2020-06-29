US Markets
SPX

S&P, Dow futures edge higher on stimulus, rebound hopes

Contributor
Pawel Goraj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes edged higher on Monday following a selloff on Wall Street last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

By Pawel Goraj

June 29 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes edged higher on Monday following a selloff on Wall Street last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

Wall Street's major indexes had tumbled more than 2% on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Stocks in Asia and Europe were muted overnight as the global death toll from the respiratory illness crossed half a million on Sunday. MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has rallied since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, up about 16% since April and set for its best quarter since 1998, partly on a raft of U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.

This week, investors will focus on employment, consumer confidence and manufacturing data for June for signs of whether the U.S. economy will continue to rebound after indications of a pickup in May.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 54 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.75 points, or 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 30 points, or 0.3%.

Among stocks, Boeing Co BA.N rose 3.2% in premarket trade after the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Sunday it had approved key certification test flights for the grounded 737 MAX that could begin as soon Monday.

Facebook Inc FB.O looked set to extend declines from Friday as a report said PepsiCo Inc PEP.O was set to join a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from the social media platform.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((pawel.goraj@tr.com; +48 58 7785192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX BA FB PEP IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular