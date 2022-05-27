Banking

S&P cuts Ukraine's credit rating, assigns negative outlook on conflict fallout

Contributor
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Published

Global ratings agency S&P on Friday cut Ukraine's sovereign rating to 'CCC+/C' from 'B-/B', citing a larger fallout from Russia's military attack on the country.

Adds details from statement, background

May 27 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P on Friday cut Ukraine's sovereign rating to 'CCC+/C' from 'B-/B', citing a larger fallout from Russia's military attack on the country.

"Substantial damage to Ukraine's economy and tax-generation capacity has made government debt payment more dependent on international financial support," the agency said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3LSseYj) The ratings agency said it expected Ukraine's real gross domestic product to contract by 40% if the conflict persists in to second half of 2022.

It also assigned a negative outlook, saying risks from the military conflict could undermine the government's ability to meet its debt obligations.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular