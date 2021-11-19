Banking

S&P cuts Telecom Italia's debt due to falling earnings

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

S&P said on Friday it had lowered its rating on Telecom Italia's debt blaming lower revenue and earnings which will drive higher the company's adjusted leverage ratio as calculated by the agency this year.

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - S&P said on Friday it had lowered its rating on Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI debt blaming lower revenue and earnings which will drive higher the company's adjusted leverage ratio as calculated by the agency this year.

S&P said in a note it had previously expected its adjusted credit metrics for Telecom Italia to improve in 2020. It said it had cut its long-term rating on the company's debt to 'BB' from 'BB+' with a stable outlook.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular