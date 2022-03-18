Banking

S&P cuts Peru to 'BBB'

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Ratings agency S&P on Friday lowered Peru's debt rating by one notch to 'BBB', saying the country's political deadlock was undermining efforts to maintain robust investor confidence and constraining growth prospects.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo's government is facing allegations of corruption that he denies.

"Peru is going through an institutional crisis without precedent," Castillo said in a rare hour-long speech on Tuesday, in his most aggressive defense so far of his embattled administration.

"We will send to the Congress of the republic a set of reforms that will allow us to overcome this structural crisis," he added.

S&P said that the political standstill will likely continue to erode business confidence.

The agency assigned a stable outlook to Peru's rating.

