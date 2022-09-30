S&P cuts outlook for UK rating to 'negative' from 'stable'

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" on Friday from "stable," citing rising fiscal risks and an expectation of a growing government budget deficit.

S&P also forecast Britain would enter a technical recession in the coming quarters.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler)

