Banking

S&P cuts France's outlook to 'negative' on rising budgetary risks

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 02, 2022 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global cut France's outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday, reflecting its view of rising risks to the country's public finances and the resulting fiscal space reduction.

The downgrade comes amid France's already large general government debt, an implementation risk associated with its structural reform agenda, a wider economic slowdown and the European Central Bank's monetary tightening, S&P said in its report.

The country's slowing economy and government measures to cushion households and businesses from energy inflation is expected to weigh on public finances, the ratings agency said.

S&P said it believes the rise in energy prices since the Russia-Ukraine war may be a much longer-lasting shock to European economies than the temporary fall in demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Ratings agency Moody's, in its most recent rating action, affirmed France's rating at AA2, with a stable outlook.

In September, the French government forecast that public debt will hover around 111.5% of GDP until 2026 before easing. .

The finance ministry forecast earlier that the economy would grow 2.7% this year before slowing to 1% next year, while the central bank expects 0.8% in 2023 at best.

The agency affirmed France's sovereign credit rating at "AA/A-1+".

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.