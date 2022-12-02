Banking

S&P cuts France's outlook to 'negative' on rising budgetary risks

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 02, 2022 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global cut France's outlook to "negative" from "stable", reflecting its view of rising risks to the country's public finances and the resulting fiscal space reduction.

The ratings downgrade comes amid France's already large general government debt, an implementation risk associated with its structural reform agenda, a wider economic slowdown and the European Central Bank's monetary tightening, S&P said in its report.

The agency affirmed France's sovereign credit rating at "AA/A-1+".

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.