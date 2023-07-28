S&P cuts credit rating of Sweden's SBB again, shares fall

Adds S&P comments in paragraphs 6-7, SBB comments in 8-10

OSLO, July 28 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global said on Friday it had slashed its long-term credit rating for Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST by two notches to CCC+ from BB- and may cut again as the company faces significant short-term debt and liquidity pressure.

The decision is another blow to the indebted SBB which is fighting for survival amid a meltdown in the Swedish real estate industry driven by soaring interest rates, sending its shares down 6% by 1223 GMT and taking its year-to-date decline to 73%.

The embattled landlord is due to repay debt of 14.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.4 billion) within the next 12 months, S&P said, roughly double the company's current market value.

"Securing sufficient funding needs is taking longer than expected, and we believe SBB's access to capital markets remains remote," S&P wrote.

S&P in May slashed SBB from a BBB- investment grade level to a BB+ speculative - or 'junk' - rating, setting off a sharp decline in the stock price at the time.

On Friday, S&P said the property group could face further downgrades to its rating.

"The negative outlook reflects high uncertainty regarding SBB's ability to successfully secure sufficient funding to cover its short-term debt maturities within the next few months," the agency said.

SBB, which has said it may sell properties or even the whole company, said it was running several parallel processes to improve its financial position and near-term liquidity.

The company was working with creditors, shareholders, and employees with an aim to secure long-term value for all stakeholders, CEO Leiv Synnes said in a statement.

"Due to the ongoing multiple parallel processes, complex negotiations, and macroeconomic uncertainties, it is not in the company's interest to be as detailed about the timing and financial details as S&P would like at this stage," Synnes said.

($1 = 10.4887 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Marie Mannes Editing by Louise Rasmussen and Mark Potter)

