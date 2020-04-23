S&P cuts Commerzbank rating, revises outlook for Deutsche Bank to negative

Part of sweeping move for multiple lenders

Follows similar step by Fitch

Result of coronavirus outbreak

Updates with bank comments, details, context

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The credit agency S&P said on Thursday that it had cut Commerzbank's CBKG.DE credit rating by a notch and lowered its outlook for Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE to negative from stable, as prospects for the lenders grow increasingly bleak amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The steps were part of a sweeping move by S&P for multiple lenders in Germany and elsewhere,and follow a similar effort by Fitch, another credit rating agency, last month.

"We expect bank earnings, asset quality, and in some cases, capitalization, to weaken meaningfully through year-end 2020 and into 2021," S&P said in a statement.

S&P, which expects a "severe" recession in Germany this year, said of Commerzbank that it would "become increasingly challenging for it to deliver on its essential multi-year restructuring".

S&P said Deutsche's restructuring was "fundamentally on track" but acknowledged "substantial downside risks".

Both banks, which are now rated BBB+ with a negative outlook, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Hans Seidenstuecker and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.