S&P cuts Airbus credit rating to 'A/A-1'

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA to 'A/A-1' from 'A+/A-1+' and issued a negative outlook on the company.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty in assumptions used in our base case for Airbus, in particular Airbus' potential need to further cut production and engage in a higher level of restructuring than currently anticipated," wrote S&P.

"In such a scenario, we would assume Airbus would not generate positive free cash flow over the next two years," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

