Companies
AIR

S&P cuts Airbus credit rating to 'A/A-1'

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on European planemaker Airbus to 'A/A-1' from 'A+/A-1+' and issued a negative outlook on the company.

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA to 'A/A-1' from 'A+/A-1+' and issued a negative outlook on the company.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty in assumptions used in our base case for Airbus, in particular Airbus' potential need to further cut production and engage in a higher level of restructuring than currently anticipated," wrote S&P.

"In such a scenario, we would assume Airbus would not generate positive free cash flow over the next two years," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR AIRG

Other Topics

Commodities Banking

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular