S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index: National Home Prices Post Modest Increase in February 2023

National home prices rose by 2.0% YoY in February 2023

Miami, Tampa, and Atlanta reported the highest YoY gains among the 20 cities

West Coast cities, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Denver experienced negative YoY territory

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has released the latest data for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, which is the leading measure of U.S. home prices. The data for February 2023 shows a slight increase in the national composite, but eight out of the 20 major metro markets experienced a decrease in prices.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported a 2.0% annual gain in February, which is down from 3.7% in the previous month. Miami, Tampa, and Atlanta had the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in February.

Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI, said that the national home price trends moderated in February 2023. The National Composite rose 0.2% in February and is currently 4.9% below its June 2022 peak.

The 10- and 20-City Composites performed similarly, with February gains of 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. The results were most interesting because of their stark regional differences. Miami was the best-performing city for the seventh consecutive month, while the West remains the weakest region.

Lazzara also said that the results released pre-date the disruptions in the commercial banking industry which began in early March. The Federal Reserve seems focused on its inflation-reduction targets. This suggests that interest rates may remain elevated, at least in the near-term.

Mortgage financing and the prospect of economic weakness are therefore likely to remain a headwind for housing prices for at least the next several months.

FHFA: US House Prices See Slight Increase in February

According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), U.S. house prices rose by 0.5% in February compared to January, as reported in the seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index (HPI®). From February 2022 to February 2023, house prices increased by 4.0%. The previously reported 0.2% increase for January 2023 was revised down to 0.1%.

The seasonally adjusted monthly price changes from January 2023 to February 2023 ranged from -0.4% in the South Atlantic division to +2.3% in the East South Central division for the nine census divisions. The 12-month changes were -2.7% in the Pacific division to +8.3% in the East South Central division.

The slight increase in U.S. house prices in February was due to a decline in mortgage rates by over 0.5% from the peak in early November and historically low housing inventory. Dr. Nataliya Polkovnichenko, Supervisory Economist in FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics, made this attribution.

