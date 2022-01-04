Markets
S&P Buys Climate Analytics Provider Climate Service

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) said Tuesday that it has acquired The Climate Service, Inc., a provider of climate analytics. The financial terms of the transaction were not known.

"The acquisition will add capabilities to S&P Global's leading portfolio of essential environmental, social, and governance (ESG) insights and solutions for its customers. Through this acquisition, S&P Global will be able to offer its clients even more transparent, robust and comprehensive climate data, models and analytics," the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2017 and based in North Carolina, the Climate Service provides environmental risk analytics for corporate companies, investors, and governments to update them on climate risks involved in various business, corporate, and developmental projects.

Evercore served as financial advisors, whereas Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP acted as legal advisors to S&P Global.

