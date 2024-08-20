S&P Breaks Winning Streak on Tepid Trading Day

Tuesday, August 20th, 2024



It was bound to happen sooner or later. The S&P 500 just ended its eight-session winning streak today, and it did so with a mere whimper: -0.20% on the day. The start of August began the rollercoaster ride down for the major indexes, and the S&P took out that level last week. Due to a lack of wind in our sails at present, it’s not really a surprise to see a flattish trading day.



The Dow was very similar, down -71 points or -0.15% on the session, and the Nasdaq was a tad lower, -36 points or -0.33% today. The Russell 2000 was the biggest mover, and it was notably downward: -1.17%. The small-cap Russell, rather unsurprisingly, has made the biggest swings both up recently and down during that early-month drop.

Toll Brothers Beats Estimates in Fiscal Q3

Nationwide luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers TOL outperformed expectations in its fiscal Q3 report after the closing bell today. Earnings of $3.60 per share easily surpassed the $3.28 expected (though below the $3.73 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues narrowly outpaced the Zacks consensus to $2.72 billion in the quarter. The company also repurchased 2.1 million shares in the quarter, on the way to buying back $600 million in shares in fiscal 2024.



Shares are up +2.4% in late trading on the news, adding to its +32% growth year to date. Though it was a softer quarter overall, increased demand in July led to an overall optimistic outlook. The average delivery price for a Toll Brothers home in the quarter was $968K, above the $961K analysts had been expecting.

Retail Earnings Continue Tomorrow: TGT, M, TJX

One of the last “big” days of calendar Q2 earnings season in the Retail space is tomorrow. Before the open, we’ll see results from Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated Target TGT, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated TJX Stores TJX and Zacks Rank #2-rated Macy’s M. All three are expected to bring earnings growth to the quarter — in Target and Macy’s case (off easier comps), more than +20%. Only Macy’s is expected to post revenues slightly under a year ago.



After tomorrow’s close, apparel retailer Urban Outfitters URBN joins Montana-based software services company Snowflake SNOW and pandemic winning stock Zoom Video ZM. There will be others in Retail and Tech reporting later this week, but the next time we’ll see a marquee name will be next week, when “Magnificent 7” leader NVIDIA NVDA reports Q2 results.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.