SP Angel Reiterates Savannah Resources (SAVNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, SP Angel reiterated coverage of Savannah Resources (OTCPK:SAVNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Savannah Resources is $0.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.08 to a high of $0.11. The average price target represents an increase of 129.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Savannah Resources is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savannah Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVNF is 0.91%, an increase of 89.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 151.57% to 2,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 2,556K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing an increase of 60.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVNF by 89.16% over the last quarter.

