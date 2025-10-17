SP Angel Reiterates Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, SP Angel reiterated coverage of Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK:AGXKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 493.32% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anglo Asian Mining is $4.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.47 to a high of $4.64. The average price target represents an increase of 493.32% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo Asian Mining is 128MM, an increase of 89.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo Asian Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGXKF is 0.01%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.96% to 583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 508K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGXKF by 15.52% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGXKF by 17.62% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

