SP Angel Reiterates Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt (NGLOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, SP Angel reiterated coverage of Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NGLOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.51 to a high of $22.48. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of $15.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American plc - Depositary Receipt is 37,296MM, an increase of 39.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 66K shares.

Corient IA holds 35K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares.

Principal Street Partners holds 15K shares.

