SP Angel Reiterates Anglo American (AAUKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, SP Angel reiterated coverage of Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anglo American is $34.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.66 to a high of $44.39. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $30.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American is 37,296MM, an increase of 39.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 22.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAUKF is 0.50%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.38% to 145,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,689K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,471K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 15,255K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,276K shares , representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 52.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,944K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,776K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 10.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,127K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 12.03% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,904K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,431K shares , representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUKF by 20.60% over the last quarter.

