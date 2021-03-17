Markets
USD

S&P Affirms U.S. Sovereign Ratings At 'AA+'

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - S&P Global Ratings affirmed the sovereign ratings of the U.S. at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook on Tuesday.

The agency maintained the ratings citing its strong institutions, diversified and resilient economy, coupled with monetary policy flexibility, and unique status as the issuer of the world's leading reserve currency.

However, S&P observed the ratings were constrained by high general government debt and fiscal deficits, both of which worsened last year following the economic shock caused by the pandemic.

Despite large projected fiscal deficits in the near term, the agency expects the government to introduce countervailing measures to begin addressing longer-term fiscal challenges.

The 'stable' outlook indicates that the negative and positive rating factors for the U.S. will be balanced over the next three years.

S&P sees rapid economic growth this year and next as the pandemic recedes and the economy benefits from unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular