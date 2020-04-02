S&P affirms U.S. amid coronavirus outbreak, says debt and deficit will worsen

Banking

Global credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Thursday affirmed the United States' sovereign credit ratings at 'AA+/A-1+' with a stable rating outlook, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. government's debt and fiscal deficits are likely to worsen this year after the "economic shock" caused by the pandemic, S&P said.

Last week, Fitch had affirmed its United States rating.

