S&P affirms South Africa's foreign and local currency ratings

Nov 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global on Friday affirmed South Africa's foreign currency rating at "BB-/B" and local currency rating at "BB/B", citing benefits from access to deep domestic markets, concessional funding and an actively traded currency.

The rating agency also maintained outlooks on foreign and local currency ratings at "stable".

The agency in March downgraded its outlook on South Africa to "stable" from "positive", citing infrastructure constraints and a severe power crisis. But in May it held off from changing the country's sovereign credit rating or outlook.

Earlier in November, South Africa's National treasury outlined measures to stick to its fiscal path, but acknowledged that higher expenses than what was accounted for would require more borrowing.

In October, the World bank approved a $1 billion loan to help South Africa reform its energy sector.

S&P expects the removal of limits on private-sector power generation to ease the country's energy shortages from 2025.

Additionally, the rating agency expects some near-time upside to South Africa's inflation if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates and affects oil prices.

Fitch, in its last rating action, affirmed South Africa's "BB-" credit rating with a "stable" outlook.

