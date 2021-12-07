US Markets

S&P affirms Mexico sovereign ratings; keeps negative outlook

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday affirmed Mexico's BBB foreign currency and BBB+ local currency long-term ratings and kept its outlook as negative.

The agency said it expected Mexico's government to maintain cautious macroeconomic management, which limited a rise in debt and deficits, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador goes into the second half of his six-year term.

