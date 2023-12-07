S&P 500's Hidden Gems: 27 Stocks With 30%+ Upside Potential According To Wall Street Analyst Targets

The S&P 500 Index has risen by 19% year-to-date, with three weeks remaining in the year and just a five percentage point gap from the all-time highs reached in January 2022.

Despite the impressive rally in the broader stock market, closely followed by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), only 281 stocks comprising the index, or 56% of the total, have shown positive performance since the beginning of the year.

In other terms, 44% of S&P 500 companies took the path of retreat, a rare sight in a year when the stock market’s returns were nothing short of a feast.

Investors seeking so-called “laggards” — Goldman Sachs recently dedicated an analysis to this topic — are looking for the untapped potential hidden in S&P 500 stocks that have remained well outside the bullish eye of the market in 2023.

Hunting For Laggards In A Bullish Jungle: Top 10 S&P 500 Upside Picks

The stock that currently offers the highest upside potential compared to the median price targets set by Wall Street analysts is Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). Moderna is trading at $78 per share, while the one-year median price target is $127.50, representing a 58% potential upside.

Not far behind in terms of potential is First Solar Inc. (NYSE:FSLR), ranking second on this list with a 56% upside potential. Third, with a 52% upside, is Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Looking at the top 10, what stands out is the presence of three stocks related to hotels and casinos: Wynn Resort Ltd. (NYSE:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:CZR), with potential upsides of 48%, 45% and 43%, respectively.

Only three stocks in the top 10 have shown positive performance year-to-date, including Wynn Resort Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WDB).

Name Industry Last Price Median Price Target Target % Price Change % (YTD) Moderna, Inc. Biotechnology 78.83 127.50 58.19% -56.44% First Solar, Inc. Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment 143.66 227.00 56.24% -4.07% Albemarle Corporation Chemicals 122.37 180.00 52.16% -43.56% Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Automobile Components 81.09 121.00 49.60% -12.73% Wynn Resorts, Limited Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure 83.21 122.00 48.06% 1.13% Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Biotechnology 55.16 82.00 47.96% -31.21% Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Entertainment 11.09 16.00 46.52% 16.56% Las Vegas Sands Corp. Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure 45.09 65.00 44.99% -5.99% Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure 43.73 62.00 42.82% 4.76% Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Life Sciences Tools and Services 309.62 441.00 42.03% -26.23%

Look Who’s In 17th Place

Beyond the glittering top 10, there’s a basket of stocks offering compelling upside potential, ranging from 30% to 41%.

What truly raises eyebrows is the appearance of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 17th position.

With a jaw-dropping year-to-date performance of 215%, Nvidia has been the star of the S&P 500 in 2023.

Wall Street’s appetite for the chipmaker giant seems insatiable. Nvidia’s median price target set by analysts, with a one-year horizon in mind, stands at $630 per share. This projection implies a rally of 38.45% from its current trading price.

Diving into the mix, we find a significant presence of stocks hailing from the energy sector.

Names like APA Corp (NYSE:APA), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB), and Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) each flaunt an enticing 40% upside potential, while Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) screens a 31% upside potential.

Name Industry Last Price Median Price Target Target % Price Change % (YTD) APA Corporation Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels 34.12 48.00 41.05% -26.71% Halliburton Company Energy Equipment and Services 34.80 49.00 40.56% -11.56% Schlumberger Limited Energy Equipment and Services 48.90 69.00 40.44% -8.55% Marathon Oil Corporation Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels 23.76 33.00 40.19% -12.19% MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure 40.12 55.00 39.70% 19.49% United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Passenger Airlines 41.92 57.00 39.26% 11.13% NVIDIA Corporation Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment 463.05 630.00 38.45% 215.83% The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Health Care Providers and Services 256.13 351.00 36.32% -22.62% LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Distributors 45.16 61.50 35.70% -15.39% Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Chemicals 44.29 59.50 34.77% -24.71% Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Passenger Airlines 36.00 48.00 34.57% -16.35% BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Automobile Components 32.95 44.00 34.43% -17.96% Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Health Care Equipment and Supplies 217.97 290.00 33.72% 3.58% Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Entertainment 82.64 110.00 33.27% 18.32% Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Biotechnology 237.89 311.00 32.98% -14.37% Baker Hughes Company Energy Equipment and Services 31.97 41.75 31.04% 8.16% Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Building Products 55.22 72.00 30.81% -13.75%

Read Now: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Vs. Meta (NASDAQ:META) — Analyzing $1,000 Investments From May 18, 2012

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.