S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 test 50-Week EMA

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 09.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Weekly Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has fallen significantly during the course of the trading week to test the 50-Week EMA, which of course is a technical indicator that a lot of people will pay attention to. We are also at the 50% Fibonacci level, which ended up attracting a certain amount of attention as well. That being said, what you don’t see on the weekly chart is the fact that Friday has behaved relatively stable considering the fact that the Non-Farm Payroll announcement came out triple as anticipated, and that of course sent interest rates spiking. By behaving the way it has, it suggests that perhaps we are oversold, and therefore I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we see a short term market rally. That being said, I still think you probably have more of a “fade the rally” attitude at the moment, but that remains to be seen.

If we were to break down below the candlestick for the week, that could open up a move down to the 61.8% Fibonacci level, perhaps even further. All things being equal, this is a scenario that looks very fragile, so with that being the case I think you have to be very cautious about jumping all in right away, but the market does seem ripe for some type of big move. Keep an eye on interest rates, because if they start to fall, that might be reason enough for the S&P 500 to turn around, and lease for a short-term move. On the other hand, if they start to spike again, that could send this market reeling and falling apart rather rapidly.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.