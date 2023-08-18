S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Has a Tough Week

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 21.08.23

S&P 500 Weekly Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally a bit during the course of the week but found the market to be a little bit overdone. At this point, we need to pay close attention to the options market, because it most certainly has had a major effect on the S&P 500 as of late, as the “zero days to expiration” options market has played major games. At this point, gamma is shifting negatively, meaning that dealers are more likely than not to be prepared for a lot of volatility, which in and of itself tends to be a major influence on sellers coming into the market.

Leaving the options market alone, the economic reality out there is not good, and it looks like Wall Street is finally starting to pay attention to the fact that something is going on. That being said, keep in mind that the market is going to continue to be very noisy overall, as we are trying to figure out whether or not the risk appetite is going to return. Pay close attention to the interest rate situation, because that has had a major influence on risk appetite as a blink, and the fact that the Federal Reserve seems hell-bent on staying tight for longer, which is exactly what they have been trying to tell people for 2 years now, the market freaks out. The 50-Week EMA is closer to the 4200 level, and I think that is an area that a lot of people will be aiming for. Furthermore, there’s also a bit of a gap on the futures market just below, so I think we need to fill it still.

