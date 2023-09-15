S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Upward Momentum

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 18.09.23

S&P 500 Weekly Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading week, as it looks like we are trying to get to the 4600 level. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to find buyers on dips, and I think that is probably the main thing that’s going on at the moment. All things being equal, the market continues to move on just a handful of stocks, as there are only about 7 that can truly move the index over the longer term. The market breaking above the recent high is a very real possibility, and I think that does happen sometime over the next couple of months.

Even if we do break down from here, somewhere near the 4400 level we should start to see buyers again. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, but I do think that if we were to break down below the 4400 level, then we may see a little bit more in the way of a correction, but quite frankly I just don’t see a situation where we start to sell the market. All things being equal, I think that the market will continue to find plenty of buyers jumping into the market to pick a value as it goes along. Furthermore, a lot of traders have a cyclical trade that they get involved in this time of year where they start to pick up value and hold it to the end of the year.

The market looks as if it is trying to form a bit of a bullish flag, so it all comes down to the possibility of continuing to go higher. That being said, the market is going to be very noisy overall.

