S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to See Buyers

Taking a look at the weekly timeframe in the S&P 500 it looks like the buyers are coming in to pick up each and every dip along the way. That does make a little bit of sense though, as this week we have the end of the month position squaring and new positions being put on at the beginning of the month. So in that environment it does make sense that you would have a little bit of recovery. The 5,000 level now looks to be an area that will continue to offer support on pullbacks to that region, so keep that in mind as well. Underneath there, we have a 4,800 level which was a previous all-time high, so that will have a certain amount of psychology attached to it also. That being said, the question now is, how much further can the markets go like this?

I think every dip has to be looked at as a potential buying opportunity. This actually looks a lot like the year 2020 going into 2021 where we just had this long kind of consecutive uptrend. We did have the occasional negative week, but until something fundamental changes, this is a market that you just can’t be short of. This is a one-way trade, whether you like it or not. That being said, eventually it all comes to an end and things get ugly, but we are nowhere near there right now. With that being said, look for value and take advantage of it.

