S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Look Bullish

The S&P 500 has had a very strong weekend as we continue to grind higher. All things being equal, this is a market that I think is very bullish. And as it dances around the 5300 level on Friday, I do think it’s probably only a matter of time before we rally.

Part of what’s going on Friday and may keep a little bit of a lid on the market until the following week is options expiration. Now who knows? There are a lot of things under the surface that can cause a lot of noise, but really, at this point in time, any pullback has to be thought of as a buying opportunity.

Underneath I see the 5000 level as a massive support level that people will be paying close attention to. And quite frankly, I would be a little bit surprised if we were to break down below there. Then, the market rallying at that point in time opens up a move to the 5100 level, which obviously is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people would be paying attention to.

A lot of traders on Wall Street believe that the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates sooner rather than later, and that’s part of what’s driving this higher. But beyond that, the earnings calls really haven’t been that bad this go around. So that of course attracts money into the market as well. At this point it looks like a buy on the dip situation, and really you can’t trade it any other way.

