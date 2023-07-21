S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Grind to the Upside

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 24.07.23

S&P 500 Weekly Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 rallied during the course of the trading week, as it looks like we are trying to take out the 4600 level. Underneath, the 4500 level has offered a bit of support, and I do think that it’s probably only a matter of time before we break to the upside. A pullback at this point in time should offer plenty of value, and I think ultimately this is a situation where there will be plenty of buyers willing to jump into this market. The market breaking down below the 4500 level then opens up the possibility of a move to the 4400 level.

On the other hand, if we were to break above the top of the candlestick for the week, then we could go looking toward the highs. Keep in mind that the market has been very bullish and of course the “AI narrative” continues to propel stocks higher in America. After all, the market continues to see one narrative after another, and of course the S&P 500 is being influenced by this. The index is not equally weighted, so therefore it’s just a handful of companies that are moving everything. Ultimately, I think this remains a “buy on the dip” type of situation, and therefore the 4400 level underneath is considered to be value, and then of course the 4300 level after that.

Besides the candlestick is smaller than the previous one, but it still shows a significant amount of strength. All things being equal, the market continues to find reasons to go higher over the longer term, so I have no interest in shorting, and I just don’t see how you could do so with this type of situation. Ultimately, we will try to reach the highs again based upon the momentum and recent action.

