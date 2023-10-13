S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Attempts to Build a Base

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 16.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Weekly Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied significantly during the course of the trading week, as we have broken above the top of the hammer from the previous week, and it looks like we are ready to continue trying to build up a little bit of momentum, perhaps reaching toward the higher area that we had been in previously. The 50-Week EMA has offered significant support, and it does suggest that we have a situation where the market is trying to sort itself out, and continue the overall uptrend. Ultimately, this is a market that looks like buyers would come in, and therefore the fact that we bounce from the 50% Fibonacci level should make quite a bit of sense.

If we were to turn around and break down below the bottom of the hammer from the previous weekly candlestick, then the market could go look into the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Anything below there then opens up a massive FOMO tray to the downside. On the upside, there is a lot of noise right around the 4600 level, so that’s worth paying attention to as well. Even though the interest rates around the world continue to stay elevated, the reality is that Wall Street is building a new narrative almost daily, selling stocks to the public. As long as that’s going to be the case, and if rates do in fact at least stabilize, then we could continue to go higher. Ultimately, this is a market that looks like it is building some type of bullish flag, so that might be worth paying attention to as well.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.