S&P 500 Weekly Forecast – S&P 500 Has a Slightly Negative Week

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 14.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Weekly Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the course of the trading week but found itself to be a little bit wanting, as the earnings have been a little bit negative, at least in general. The bigger companies out there are starting to fall as well, because remember that the S&P 500 is basically driven by 7 or 8 stocks. As long as the big one struggle, so will the index. If we were to break down below the uptrend line marked on the chart, then we could see the S&P 500 dropped down to the 4400 level, possibly down to the 4300 level.

A turnaround and breaking above the top of the candlestick for the week of course is very bullish, and opens up the possibility of a move to the 4600 level. The market is in an uptrend, and like I mentioned previously, just a handful of stocks move the index, so with that being the case, it is all about the fact that it is not an equal weighted index, therefore it’s designed to go higher over the longer term. Expect a bit of volatility over the next couple of weeks, but at the end of the day, I think we do go higher, unless of course we get some type of major negative economic news.

As long as traders are paying close attention to the Federal Reserve and seem to be convinced that eventually they will loosen monetary policy, I think there is still a bias to the upside, although that does not necessarily mean that it’s going to be easy to get to the upside.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.