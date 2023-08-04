S&P 500 Weekly Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Find Support at the Same Area

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast Video for 07.08.23

The S&P 500 has fallen significantly during the course of the trading week, but it looks like we are going to continue to see the 4500 level attract a lot of attention. The jobs number came out cooler than anticipated on Friday, so there are a lot of people out there getting excited, and it is only a matter of time before we get some type of narrative that traders will continue to pile into.

At this juncture, I think you get a situation where the market is going to continue to see a lot of volatility, but pullbacks will continue to be thought of as buying opportunities, as the market looks like the uptrend is very much intact, as the next narrative will probably be that the jobs numbers show that the economy is cooling off, and the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive as people feared. Whether or not that’s a case remains to be seen, but I think we continue to see more of a “buy on the dips mentality” in this market, with the 4400 level and most certainly the 4300 level both offering significant support.

I don’t have any interest in shorting this market anytime soon, as it is not conducive to shorting in this environment. Remember, there’s just a handful of stocks that will continue to push the market higher, so as long as all the “generals” are moving higher, so will the index itself. Whether or not we can make a fresh, new high in the short term remains to be seen, but you have to look at pullbacks as potential value at this point.

