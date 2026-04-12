S&P 500 Update This Week: 4 Signals to Watch After Delta's Earnings

Key Points

Delta Air Lines proved that strong operators can deliver under direct cost pressure, but most companies aren’t built to absorb shocks like fuel cost surges.

For Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight, and Procter & Gamble, the real risk isn’t just higher costs -- it’s whether consumers finally push back.

If oil prices stay elevated due to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, inflation pressure will keep affecting household budgets and corporate margins.

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Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) just reminded the market what it looks like when a company refuses to flinch. Despite jet fuel prices surging nearly 88% since late February -- the direct consequence of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran -- Delta still posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 and operating revenue of $14.2 billion for the first quarter.

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That is impressive. But Delta's quarter is really just the opening act. The more important story is what happens next across the broader S&P 500, and specifically what consumer-facing companies will do as this oil-driven inflation bleeds into everyday life.

Here are four signals worth watching.

1. Gas prices and the consumer staples squeeze

The U.S. national average cost of gasoline crossed $4 per gallon in the wake of the Iran conflict, and that matters most for companies selling everyday household goods. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) have been two of the strongest performers in the S&P 500 consumer staples sector in 2026, each up over 11%.

But the input-cost story is getting complicated. Colgate was recently downgraded from a "Buy" rating to "Hold" by TD Cowen after oil-based input costs surged 33.9% in a single month. The analyst cut price targets from $96 to $85, citing tallow prices -- a key ingredient in personal care products -- being up 40% year over year. Rising gas prices might put pressure on household budgets, prompting people to trade down to store brands. Watch for commentary from both companies about volume trends and any hints of demand softness.

Investors should watch for signs that pricing power is breaking, because early indicators such as declining volumes and increased trade-down behavior suggest margins could compress faster than expected if consumers finally push back. If these two tickers start to show volume cracks, it only reinforces how unusual Delta's quarter really was -- absorbing even more direct fuel exposure while these companies struggle with second-order cost pressures.

2. The "volume imperative" at Procter & Gamble

For the past three years, big consumer goods companies have raised prices and called it growth. That playbook is now exhausted. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is operating in what analysts are calling the "volume imperative" era of 2026 -- meaning the company has to grow by selling more, not just by charging more.

P&G guided for 0% to 4% organic sales growth for the remainder of the year, a conservative range that reflects real pricing fatigue among consumers. Shares of P&G are up just about 2% in 2026, well behind industry peers. If oil stays elevated, the squeeze on household budgets could push P&G's volume into negative territory. That's a signal to watch.

3. The Strait of Hormuz and oil's "war premium"

Oil was trading around $72 per barrel before the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28. It surged above $100 per barrel -- the first time since July 2022 -- as Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz rattled energy markets. A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8, sending oil futures down sharply.

But the ceasefire is fragile. Strategists at Macquarie note that upward pressure on oil prices could linger, and any renewed conflict could send prices toward the $120 to $130 range. For consumer goods companies navigating input costs and transportation expenses, how long this ceasefire holds is arguably the most important variable heading into the second quarter.

4. Consumer confidence after the ceasefire bounce

The S&P 500 surged more than 2.5% on the day the ceasefire was announced, and defensive consumer staples stocks that had been rallying on geopolitical fear saw some of their safe-haven premium fade.

But the underlying consumer confidence data is still shaky. Wars are rarely positive for consumer sentiment, even after a ceasefire. The 30-year mortgage rate climbed back above 6.1% during the conflict, and inflation expectations tied to elevated oil prices may take time to unwind. Ultimately, if consumer confidence weakens, it won't just show up in grocery aisles. It will hit travel demand too, making Delta's forward bookings one of the most important cross-checks against what Procter & Gamble and its peers report on volumes.

The real tell will come when all these tickers report their next quarters and give volume guidance. That guidance, not the headlines, will tell you whether the ceasefire actually sticks in the pocketbook of the average American consumer.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colgate-Palmolive. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.