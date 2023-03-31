S&P 500 Underpinned by Lower-than-Expected Rise in PCE Index

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

S&P 500 and Nasdaq up in Q1

Market Boosted by Federal Reserve’s Inflation Measure

Fed Speakers Cautious as Treasury Yields Remain Flat

Overview

&P 500 futures are marginally higher on Friday, shortly ahead of the cash market opening, as the market closed a volatile but successful quarter that saw more rate tightening by the Federal Reserve and a mini-financial panic triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

At 13:00 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading 33193.00, up 149.00 or +0.45%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4093.50, up 13.50 or +0.33% and tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite futures are trading 13010.50, up 18.50 or +0.14%.

On Friday, the market received a small boost after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure showed a lower-than-expected rise in prices.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both up by 5.5% and 14.8%, respectively, during the first quarter through Thursday’s close, while the Dow is down slightly. For the month, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are higher by 2% and 4.9%, respectively, while the Dow is up by 0.6%.

U.S. Treasury Yields Flat

Daily S&P 500 Index

The U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Friday, despite February’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report showing a lower-than-expected increase in prices. The 10-year Treasury yield traded at around 3.53%, declining by approximately 2 basis points, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury increased by over 2 basis points at 4.11%.

Traders’ bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike in May stood at 55.5%, with odds of a pause at 44.5%, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool. However, the Federal Reserve’s calculus for further tightening is based on confirming that disinflation is really taking hold beyond a few data points.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins spoke at a National Association for Business Economics event on Thursday, stating that inflation is still too high, and more needs to be done to bring it down. This would likely include further tightening for now, but rate hikes could be paused soon, Collins said.

Investors will be closely monitoring the remarks from Fed officials slated to speak on Friday. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a session low of 3.534% after the data, and the bond market wrapped up a volatile quarter that saw rates spike and then reverse lower on the regional bank crisis.

Short-Term Outlook

Based on today’s analysis, the early outlook for stocks today appears to be bullish.

S&P 500 futures are marginally higher, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices are up for the first quarter, with the technology sector leading gains.

The government’s backstop of deposits and special lending facility for banks helped stabilize the crisis, and the semiconductor rally boosted confidence in the market’s recovery and global growth.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure showed a lower-than-expected rise in prices, providing a small boost to the market.

While Boston Fed President Susan Collins stated that inflation is still too high, more needs to be done to bring it down, including further tightening for now, but rate hikes could be paused soon.

However, traders’ bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike in May stand at 55.5%, with odds of a pause at 44.5%, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.